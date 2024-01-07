AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,911 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.67% of nVent Electric worth $58,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $45,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 453,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 409,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 798,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

