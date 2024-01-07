AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Lowered by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 613,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,153. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $113.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

