Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 245.67

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.