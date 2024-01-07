Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $84.10

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.
MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
MTSI stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
