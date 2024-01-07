Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.88

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

