Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.88

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.
A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGIC Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGIC Investment
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.