Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $9.43

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 58,951 shares of company stock valued at $470,828 over the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 232.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

