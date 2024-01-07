Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $80.29

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

