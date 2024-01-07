Analyzing AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 10.00 $1.14 billion $6.57 27.80 City Office REIT $179.39 million 1.39 $16.99 million ($0.50) -12.50

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 9 6 0 2.40 City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for AvalonBay Communities and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $195.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.96% 8.07% 4.52% City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.