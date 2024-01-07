Analyzing QuantaSing Group (QSG) and Its Rivals

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QuantaSing Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 229 1036 1517 88 2.51

Profitability

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 482.84%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.77% -52.68% 2.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -8.05 QuantaSing Group Competitors $419.63 million $3.29 million 5.71

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantaSing Group rivals beat QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

