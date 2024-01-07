Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Position Lessened by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD opened at $50.60 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

