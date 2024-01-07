Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $27.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

