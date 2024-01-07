AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

ATR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.