Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 89,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,076. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

