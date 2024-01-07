ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.15. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 105,399 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 124,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 36.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,080,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

