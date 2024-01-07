Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $243,360.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

