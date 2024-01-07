Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.31

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $27.85. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 106,613 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 4,800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $159,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,662 shares of company stock worth $403,584. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.