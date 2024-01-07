Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $70,981.01 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $70,981.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,012 shares in the company, valued at $222,758.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.39 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.