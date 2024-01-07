Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $70,981.01 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $70,981.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,012 shares in the company, valued at $222,758.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.39 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
