Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 5th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,131. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

