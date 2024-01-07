Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $225.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.