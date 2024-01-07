Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.