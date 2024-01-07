Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

