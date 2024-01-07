Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) versus Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Financial Contrast

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.49% -20.67% Ascendis Pharma A/S -391.76% -570.61% -63.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $144.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

72.1% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.73 -$115.91 million ($1.58) -1.96 Ascendis Pharma A/S $53.93 million 137.47 -$614.45 million ($11.37) -11.41

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

