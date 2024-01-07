Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) vs. Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Head to Head Review

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.47 $217.01 million $4.16 4.02 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 21.24% 95.51% 12.65% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Hempstract.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Hempstract on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

