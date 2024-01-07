AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.