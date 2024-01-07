Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.