Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $34.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

AGR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 533,565 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 48.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

