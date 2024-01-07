Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,417. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

