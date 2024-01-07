Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $197.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.72.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $16,800,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

