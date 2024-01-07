AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AvidXchange comprises approximately 1.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of AvidXchange worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.31 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

