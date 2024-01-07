Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,589 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Baidu worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 156.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.15. 2,435,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
