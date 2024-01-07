Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,589 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Baidu worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 156.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.15. 2,435,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.