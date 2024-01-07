Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.33

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.33 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 344.80 ($4.39). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 334.60 ($4.26), with a volume of 460,741 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.18.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.