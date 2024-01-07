Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

