Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $119.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $747.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

