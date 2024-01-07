Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.