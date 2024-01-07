Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.34.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

