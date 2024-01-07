Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GWX opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $701.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

