Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

