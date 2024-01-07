Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,135,589 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 414.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $84,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

