Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

