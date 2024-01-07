Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,088,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

