Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

