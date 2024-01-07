Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

