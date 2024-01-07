Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.