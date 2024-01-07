Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.