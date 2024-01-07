Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

