Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS ESML opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.