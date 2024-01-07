Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

