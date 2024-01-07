Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 128,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

