Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.