Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

